A woman pulled over for speeding Monday afternoon was arrested on drug charges following a search.

Capt. Mike Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said an officer stopped a vehicle driven by Michelle K. Beltz, 32, of Hadar at 12:48 p.m.

Beltz was issued a warning for speeding.

Following the stop, the officer asked to search the vehicle, and Beltz consented, Bauer said.

During the search, the officer found a clear plastic container containing a baggie of methamphetamine.

Beltz was questioned about the substance and then arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

