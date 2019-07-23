Guilty pleas entered

STANTON — One of the men arrested in connection to a disturbance at a Stanton County deputy’s home last winter entered guilty pleas on Tuesday here.
Cory Haase, 40, of Woodland Park entered guilty pleas to obstructing a police officer, criminal trespass and criminal mischief for his involvement in an incident earlier this year where he threw a brick through a window of an on-duty Stanton County sheriff’s deputy Woodland Park residence while his family was home.
Haase was arrested after tracks were followed from the scene to his residence. Both he and a Jeffrey Ronnfeldt were arrested following a scuffle at the Haase house.
Haase is scheduled to be sentenced next month and remains on a house arrest as part of his bond conditions.