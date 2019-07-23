Cory Haase
Photo Courtesy/Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON — One of the men arrested in connection to a disturbance at a Stanton County deputy’s home last winter entered guilty pleas on Tuesday here.

Cory Haase, 40, of Woodland Park entered guilty pleas to obstructing a police officer, criminal trespass and criminal mischief for his involvement in an incident earlier this year where he threw a brick through a window of an on-duty Stanton County sheriff’s deputy at a Woodland Park residence while his family was home.

Haase was arrested after tracks were followed from the scene to his residence. Both he and Jeffrey Ronnfeldt were arrested following a scuffle at the Haase house.

Haase is scheduled to be sentenced next month and remains on house arrest as part of his bond conditions.

Tags

