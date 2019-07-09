Governor to tour area towns

Gov. Pete Ricketts is planning to visit more than a dozen Nebraska businesses — including two in Northeast Nebraska — as part of a victory tour for the state’s recent win of a national economic development award.
Ricketts will kick off the tour Tuesday with a visit to NelNet in Lincoln. On Thursday, he’s scheduled to visit Weiland Door of rural Norfolk and Michael Foods in Bloomfield.
He also is expected to visit businesses in Omaha, Columbus, Minden and Sidney.
Ricketts announced in June that Nebraska had won the 2018 Governor’s Cup from Site Selection magazine for the most economic development projects per capita for the third consecutive year. Texas won the award for the most projects overall.
The 65-year-old Atlanta-based magazine has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1998, based on new and expanded corporate facilities.