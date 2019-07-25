GNC closing 900 stores

Health and nutritional retailer GNC looks to close up to 900 stores, most of them in malls. Chairman and CEO Kim Martindale said on an earnings call this week that the company has seen negative trends in traffic at mall stores over the years.
“As part of our work to optimize our store footprint, we’re increasing our focus on mall locations,” Martindale said. “As you know, we have a great deal of flexibility to take further action here due to the short lease terms we have across our store portfolio.”
Martindale said strip mall locations were more stable from a sales perspective. GNC has 8,000 stores worldwide, 5,900 of them in the U.S., according to a Forbes story this week.
A spokesperson for the store in Norfolk said no word about closing the Sunset Plaza location of GNC had been mentioned by the owner, who lives in California and had visited the store a few weeks ago.