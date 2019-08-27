FREMONT (AP) — A new Costco poultry processing complex on the south side of Fremont will open after Labor Day.

Jessica Kolterman, a spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry, which runs the plant, told the Fremont Tribune that operations will begin Sept. 3.

Lincoln Premium Poultry intends to provide Costco with 2 million chickens each week by the time all three shifts are operating. The multimillion-dollar project has been under construction since 2017.

Kolterman said the plant would have around 500 employees hired by the opening. She said operations would begin with a 45-week ramp-up, starting with a first line that gradually will increase speed as kinks are worked out. Once the line is at full speed, the second and third lines will be opened.

Tags

In other news

Special enforcement planned in area counties

The Nebraska State Patrol Troop B out of Norfolk will be conducting a series of special enforcement activities aimed at combating impaired driving and alcohol related violations.

Norfolkan arrested on meth charge

Norfolkan arrested on meth charge

NORFOLK — A Norfolk man who was ticketed for trespassing ended up getting arrested on suspicion of drug use after police were called to investigate.

Death being investigated

Death being investigated

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 26-year-old Woodland Park man.

State to provide rebates for older buses

Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy announced Wednesday that the state is awarding more than $2.6 million in rebates to schools across Nebraska to aid in the replacement of older diesel school buses.

Young woman remembered

In remembrance of Lacey Anderson, a car and motorcycle run is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 24.