FREMONT (AP) — A new Costco poultry processing complex on the south side of Fremont will open after Labor Day.
Jessica Kolterman, a spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry, which runs the plant, told the Fremont Tribune that operations will begin Sept. 3.
Lincoln Premium Poultry intends to provide Costco with 2 million chickens each week by the time all three shifts are operating. The multimillion-dollar project has been under construction since 2017.
Kolterman said the plant would have around 500 employees hired by the opening. She said operations would begin with a 45-week ramp-up, starting with a first line that gradually will increase speed as kinks are worked out. Once the line is at full speed, the second and third lines will be opened.