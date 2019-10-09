Free documentary screening offered

Learn more about mental health at a free documentary screening of the second episode of “The Mind Inside” hosted by Norfolk Public Schools at the Norfolk Arts Center.

The documentary series is produced by the I Love Public Schools project. Episode two explores social media’s influence on young minds and its impact on students’ mental health.

A Q&A session following the screening will feature students, teachers and medical experts to discuss how the ever-changing social landscape affects what happens in the classroom today.

Everyone, regardless of affiliation with public, private or home-school education, is encouraged to attend the forum.

