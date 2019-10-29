Former area superintendent resigns

Randy Klooz, who resigned as superintendent of a Northeast Nebraska school in January 2018 to accept the superintendent position at Chase County Schools in Imperial, has resigned his latest position.
A special meeting Friday morning ended Klooz’s brief tenure at Chase County Schools, according to the Imperial Republican.
All nine board members voted yes on the resignation agreement with Klooz. No reasons were listed for the resignation, the Imperial newspaper indicated.
Klooz resigned from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in January 2018 to accept the superintendent position at Chase County Schools. He arrived at LCC in 2012 and previously worked in Plainview, where he served as a principal for several years.