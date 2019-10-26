First National Bank to close Norfolk branch

NDN logo

First National Bank announced in a letter to account holders that it plans to close its branch at 315 N. 4th St. in Norfolk effective at the end of business on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

"While ensuring that we deliver on our promise of superior customer service, we continually evaluate the level of business at each of our locations. With this in mind, we have made the decision to close our branch at 315 N. 4th St., effective 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020," the letter stated. "All of your account information will remain the same."

Its other branch in Norfolk, located at 1500 Market Lane, will remain open.

The letter was dated Thursday. It was received by account holders in Norfolk on Saturday.

