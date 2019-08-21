Creighton Community Public Schools was evacuated Wednesday afternoon.
Parents were instructed to pick their students up at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church.
There is no official confirmation at this time for why an evacuation was conducted, but the investigation is ongoing.
As of about 2:45, all public school students were safe and accounted for, with the Creighton Community Public Schools reporting that necessary precautions were in place.
Students were not being allowed at that time to return to the school and were advised not to retrieve vehicles until appropriate actions had been taken by law enforcement.
Updated at 3:50 p.m.