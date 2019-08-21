Creighton Community Public Schools was evacuated Wednesday afternoon.

Parents were instructed to pick their students up at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church.

There is no official confirmation at this time for why an evacuation was conducted, but the investigation is ongoing.

As of about 2:45, all public school students were safe and accounted for, with the Creighton Community Public Schools reporting that necessary precautions were in place.

Students were not being allowed at that time to return to the school and were advised not to retrieve vehicles until appropriate actions had been taken by law enforcement.

Updated at 3:50 p.m.

Tags

In other news

Task force arrests violent offender

Task force arrests violent offender

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, working with the U.S. Marshals Service violent offender task force, have arrested a man suspected of an armed robbery in South Sioux City early this month.

Sioux City airport closures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Sioux City airport must close several times in the next month because of a runway construction project.

Stolen ATV found in Omaha

Stolen ATV found in Omaha

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a stolen Yamaha ATV that was taken earlier this month from a rural location between Stanton and Pilger.

Man who threw brick receives sentence

Man who threw brick receives sentence

STANTON — A 41-year-old Woodland Park man was sentenced to a total of 15 months in the Stanton County jail following his conviction for obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Stanton man dies in accident

Stanton man dies in accident

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a one-vehicle traffic accident that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Stanton man.