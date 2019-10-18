DUI driver tests over .4

Preliminary breath test

Natalie Fernau, 50, had a preliminary breath test of .412, more than five times the legal limit of alcohol for driving.

BRUNSWICK — Reports of a dangerous driver lead to the arrest of an O’Neill woman Wednesday evening near here.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a citizen in Holt County called the driver in, followed by a citizen in Antelope County a short time later.

Antelope County Sheriff Robert Moore located the suspect vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. near the junction of Highway 14 and Highway 20.

Moore observed the driver crossing the center line multiple times, driving on the shoulder of the road multiple times and traveling about 20 miles per hour.

He conducted a traffic stop and identified driver was identified as Natalie Fernau, 50.

A trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the traffic stop and conducted the driving under the influence investigation.

Fernau’s preliminary breath test was .412, more than five times the legal limit of alcohol for driving.

She was charged with driving under the influence (.15 grams or more).

