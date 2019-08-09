A driving under the influence checkpoint will kick off a local “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign from Aug. 16 through Sept. 2.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said his department will set up a checkpoint beginning Aug. 16 from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Cowboy Trail parking lot, located on Railroad Road.
This area is commonly known as Broken Bridge Road, which is located between 49th and 45th Street, west of Norfolk.
Volk said in a press release that the mission is to have a high visibility checkpoint and patrols to hold impaired drivers accountable.
Last year, 33% of Nebraska’s fatal crashes involved alcohol. That number was a 30% increase over 2017.