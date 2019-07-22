Disturbance leads to felony arrest

WOODLAND PARK — A man who reportedly was intoxicated on Saturday faces a felony charge after reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming non-complaint.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office reported that it responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of North Eastwood in Woodland Park at 11:50 a.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, Austin Sanne was found to have been causing a disturbance at a neighbor’s residence and was reportedly highly intoxicated, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Sanne subsequently was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace. During his arrest, he reportedly became non-compliant and was also charged with resisting arrest-second offense, which is a felony.
Sanne was booked into a county jail and is being held pending the setting of a bond.