Austin Sanne
Stanton County Sheriff's Office

WOODLAND PARK — A man who reportedly was intoxicated on Saturday faces a felony charge after reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming non-complaint.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office reported that it responded to a disturbance in the 1800 block of North Eastwood in Woodland Park at 11:50 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, Austin Sanne was found to have been causing a disturbance at a neighbor’s residence and was reportedly highly intoxicated, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

Sanne subsequently was arrested on charges of disturbing the peace. During his arrest, he reportedly became non-compliant and was also charged with resisting arrest-second offense, which is a felony.

Sanne was booked into a county jail and is being held pending the setting of a bond.

Tags

In other news

Disturbance leads to felony arrest

Disturbance leads to felony arrest

WOODLAND PARK — A man who reportedly was intoxicated on Saturday faces a felony charge after reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming non-complaint.

Area appointments announced by Gov. Ricketts

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday he has made appointments, including several Northeast and North Central Nebraskans, to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.

Road closure to begin Monday

Beginning Monday, July 29, West Norfolk Avenue between what’s known as Emergency Road and 27th Street will be closed to traffic due to the construction of the skywalk connecting Faith Regional’s new South Medical Office Building with its existing west campus.

West Nile death

West Nile death

State health officials have confirmed the death of a woman in North Central Nebraska from West Nile virus.

Comments disabled.