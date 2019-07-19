Norfolkans and area residents are invited to join Conservation Nebraska at its “Food & Film Night” at Eldorado Hills Golf Club next month.

The event will feature a showing of the Netflix documentary called "Our Planet," focusing on an episode that centers on deserts and grasslands.

Dinner can be purchased during the screening from Eldorado's Bar and Grill. There will be a question-and-answer session following the showing of the documentary.

The event is set for Aug. 14, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Eldorado Hills Golf Club, 1227 Eldorado Road. Individuals can register by going to Conservation Nebraska’s Facebook page.

