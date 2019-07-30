LINCOLN — Congressman Jeff Fortenberry announced several town hall visits later this week.

“During this congressional work period, I am hosting town hall discussions across Nebraska's First District. I will give updates from Washington and answer questions and concerns. Many of the ideas expressed in town halls shape legislation on which I work. I hope to see you for an hour or so at one of the following locations close to where you live,” Fortenberry said.

Among the stops will be one on Friday, Aug. 2, at noon in Norfolk at the Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

Tags

In other news

Verdigre man sentenced

CENTER — A 41-year-old Verdigre man was sentenced to 120 days in jail earlier this month in Knox County District Court here.

Norfolk again honored

For the second year in a row, a national publication has identified Norfolk as the best place to live in Nebraska.

GNC closing 900 stores

Health and nutritional retailer GNC looks to close up to 900 stores, most of them in malls. Chairman and CEO Kim Martindale said on an earnings call this week that the company has seen negative trends in traffic at mall stores over the years.