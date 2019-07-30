LINCOLN — Congressman Jeff Fortenberry announced several town hall visits later this week.
“During this congressional work period, I am hosting town hall discussions across Nebraska's First District. I will give updates from Washington and answer questions and concerns. Many of the ideas expressed in town halls shape legislation on which I work. I hope to see you for an hour or so at one of the following locations close to where you live,” Fortenberry said.
Among the stops will be one on Friday, Aug. 2, at noon in Norfolk at the Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.