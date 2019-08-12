LAUREL — Community members are invited to a conversation about legislative issues on Thursday, Aug. 29, here.
The event will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., at CedarView Country Club, 101 Calcavecchia Drive, in Laurel.
Hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs and Laurel Economic Development, the event is free, and members of the public are invited.
“This legislative session, we saw many issues important to rural communities debated, including a healthy soils task force, property tax reform and the beginning farmers tax credit,” said Jordan Rasmussen, policy manager with the Center for Rural Affairs. “Join us to learn how the 2019 legislative session impacted rural areas.”
State Sen. Tim Gragert will share an overview from the 2019 session and what he is working on for 2020.
“Senators rely on their constituents to be engaged with them on these issues, so be sure to bring your questions and comments," Rasmussen said.
For more information, visit cfra.org/events, or questions can be directed to Trenton Buhr, Center for Rural Affairs policy assistant, at 402-687-2100, ext. 1010.