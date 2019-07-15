Comedy Festival logo
The official annual meeting of the Great American Comedy Festival is set for Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 5:30 p.m. at 306 S. Third St. in Norfolk.

A review of the 2019 festival will be provided, along with financial reports and election of board members and officers.

Individuals interested in volunteering to help with the festival, or who may be interested in serving on the planning committee or board of directors, are encouraged to contact Lisa Wattier, festival executive director, at 402-992-1538.

The annual meeting will serve as a starting point for planning the 2020 festival.

