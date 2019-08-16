The former police chief of Wisner has had his law enforcement certification revoked.
Jeffery Treu, who resigned from his position in May following the discovery that he had fabricated a military career, voluntarily surrendered his certification in the state of Nebraska.
At the July 16 regular meeting of the Police Standards and Advisory Council in Grand Island, an exhibit was offered that showed Treu had acknowledged a written complaint against him, was aware of his rights and chose not to dispute the allegations.
Treu’s certification was revoked based on statutory grounds of incompetence and office, neglect of duty and on the basis of a violation of the officer’s oath of office and code of ethics.
The accusations of stolen valor came to light after a letter from the National Personnel Records Center showing that no military records for Treu could be found. The Daily News later obtained a hard copy of the letter.