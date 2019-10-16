Census rep needed

MADISON — Madison County needs a volunteer to help with the U.S. Census.

Last month, the Madison County board of commissioners heard from Jerry Hernandez of Sioux City, Iowa, about efforts to make sure everyone gets counted in the census, which will begin in April.

To help make sure everyone gets counted, Hernandez is working to get a committee formed. That includes people representing various interests, with a need for a county representative. Commissioners agreed to give it thought and provide a suggestion for him to contact.

On Wednesday, the county board asked anyone from Madison County interested in serving on the committee to submit a letter of interest. That letter should be emailed to Anne Pruss, the county clerk. Her email address is clerk@madisoncountyne.com. Letters need to be submitted by Nov. 1.

