A memorial celebration is scheduled to take place Thursday, July 25, to Saturday, July 27, for the man who lost his life when the Spencer Dam broke last March.
The memorial celebration for Kenny Angel will take place on the hill south overlooking the Niobrara River and Spencer Dam, 24 miles north of O’Neill on Highway 281.
The bike rally will feature bands, a hog roast, grill cook-off, poker run, car and bike show, live auction and burn-out contest.
There will be free tent camping and RVs are welcome. There also will be a beer garden on site.
Proceeds from the event will go toward flood relief.
Kenny Angel was home alone when the dam failed. He was also a partner in the family’s bar, which was swept away in the flood.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information about the rally, call 402-394-1144.