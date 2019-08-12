Barnstormers closed

Barnstormers Family Bar & Grill in Norfolk has closed its doors.
A press release issued by the group of local investors who operated the restaurant — which is located in the former terminal building of Norfolk Regional Airport — said the decision to close was made by the establishment’s entire group of investors and its board.
Visitors to Barnstormers will find a sign on the door saying the business is temporarily closed.
The intention moving forward, according to the news release, is to find a different owner or company to carry on the efforts “to provide high-quality, homemade comfort food in one of the area’s most unique locations.”
The group expressed its gratitude to the customers who had patronized the restaurant throughout the past 2-1/2 years.