Barnstormers closed

COURTESY PHOTO

A sign on the door of Barnstormers Family Bar & Grill indicates the establishment has closed. The group of local investors who operated Barnstormers Family Bar & Grill issued a press release saying they hope to find a new owner or company to "carry on the efforts to provide high-quality, homemade comfort food" at the restaurant's location.

Barnstormers Family Bar & Grill in Norfolk has closed its doors.

A press release issued by the group of local investors who operated the restaurant — which is located in the former terminal building of Norfolk Regional Airport — said the decision to close was made by the establishment’s entire group of investors and its board.

Visitors to Barnstormers will find a sign on the door saying the business is temporarily closed.

The intention moving forward, according to the news release, is to find a different owner or company to carry on the efforts “to provide high-quality, homemade comfort food in one of the area’s most unique locations.”

The group expressed its gratitude to the customers who had patronized the restaurant throughout the past 2-1/2 years.

Tags

In other news

Public invited to open house

An open house is scheduled for next week to honor Kent Warneke on his retirement from journalism on a full-time basis.

Road work to begin near Wisner

Weather permitting, an armor coating project will begin Monday, Aug. 12, on Highway 275 from Wisner west to the Highway 57 junction, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.