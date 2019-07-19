Area appointments announced by Gov. Ricketts

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday he has made appointments, including several Northeast and North Central Nebraskans, to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.

The area appointees are:

Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities: Stephen Morton, Norfolk

Enhanced Wireless 911 Advisory Board: Carolyn Petersen, Valentine

Healthy Soils Task Force: Jerry Allemann, Wayne; Lisa A. Lunz, Wakefield; Charles A. Shapiro, Wayne; and Jeffrey W. Steffen, Crofton

Judicial Nominating Commission for county and district court — 6th Judicial District: Iris M. Borg, Wakefield; and Jerry Nicholson, Emerson

State Records Board: Angela D. Stenger, Norfolk

Nebraska Workforce Development Board: Kyle Arganbright, Valentine

Environmental Quality Council (subject to legislative approval): Karl Barfuss, Norfolk

