Area appointments announced by Gov. Ricketts

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday he has made appointments, including several Northeast and North Central Nebraskans, to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The area appointees are:
Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities: Stephen Morton, Norfolk
Enhanced Wireless 911 Advisory Board: Carolyn Petersen, Valentine
Healthy Soils Task Force: Jerry Allemann, Wayne; Lisa A. Lunz, Wakefield; Charles A. Shapiro, Wayne; and Jeffrey W. Steffen, Crofton
Judicial Nominating Commission for county and district court — 6th Judicial District: Iris M. Borg, Wakefield; and Jerry Nicholson, Emerson
State Records Board: Angela D. Stenger, Norfolk
Nebraska Workforce Development Board: Kyle Arganbright, Valentine
Environmental Quality Council (subject to legislative approval): Karl Barfuss, Norfolk