MADISON — The Norfolk woman accused of shooting a man in February was charged with two new counts in district court here Wednesday morning.

Jamie Rodriguez, 26, had previously been charged with first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

She was further charged with second-degree assault and terroristic threats in her case, and she elected not to enter pleas to the amended information. Further, Rodriguez moved to withdraw her previously entered plea of not guilty to use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Korey Reiman, Rodriguez’s attorney, made a motion to continue both the pretrial and trial, which was sustained by Judge James Kube.

Rodriguez is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Nov. 25 at 10:30 a.m. and for jury trial on Jan. 13, 2020, at 9 a.m. She remains free on 10% of a $100,000 bond.

