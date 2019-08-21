All-clear given in Creighton

An all-clear was issued in Creighton on Wednesday evening after the public schools in the community were evacuated earlier in the day.
Speculation that a bomb threat led to the incident was left unconfirmed by authorities and those close to the situation, but the canine unit from the Nebraska State Patrol was on the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Creighton Community Public School's social media account, students were able to return to the school and retrieve personal belongings and vehicles on Wednesday night, and classes would resume as scheduled on Thursday.
Appreciation also was expressed to the Creighton Fire Department and law enforcement personnel for their immediate response.
Updated 8:06 p.m. - Aug. 21, 2019
Creighton Community Public Schools was evacuated Wednesday afternoon.
Parents were instructed to pick their students up at Faith Hope and Love Fellowship Church.
There is no official confirmation at this time for why an evacuation was conducted, but the investigation is ongoing.
As of about 2:45, all public school students were safe and accounted for, with the Creighton Community Public Schools reporting that necessary precautions were in place.
Students were not being allowed at that time to return to the school and were advised not to retrieve vehicles until appropriate actions had been taken by law enforcement.
Updated at 3:50 p.m.