O’NEILL — Boyd and Holt counties just got a lot closer.
Residents of both counties and the communities within gathered to celebrate the opening of the Highway 281 bridge on Monday afternoon.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and state Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton, who represents the 40th District, were honored guests at the special and exciting celebration of the newly opened Shoo Fly Bridge spanning the Niobrara River.
For the four months after the great flood of the Niobrara River on March 14, the only way to cross the river was for residents to travel miles out of their way to Newport or to cross the Fort Randall Dam and go to Yankton to reach their destinations.
The event included a flag salute, prayer of thanksgiving and blessing and national anthem.
Ricketts spoke briefly, saying what a great day it was to have the bridge open a week ahead of schedule and how proud he was of the department of roads and everyone's cooperation.
Gragert added his words of praise for “all the great partners” who helped to make the opening of the bridge as quickly as possible, asking God's blessing for all and the great State of Nebraska.
Mark Kovar, a roads department engineer, brought the audience up to date on several projects. Work on Highway 11 is progressing. Highway 12 should be opening in a couple of weeks, and work is continuing on the rural water system.
Chris Hawkins of Hawkins Construction praised Nebraska Strong and thanked the public and private people and communities for their help and support with the project. Hawkins Construction was the general contractor for the bridge.
Although the bridge was open Thursday evening, the official ceremony and opening of the bridge was held Monday afternoon.