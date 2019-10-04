Bridge officially reopens

The Highway 57 bridge south of Stanton reopened Friday afternoon, almost seven months after the rushing Elkhorn River wiped out part of the southern approach to it.
Work was originally expected to be finished in November, but now many residents in Stanton County have a much quicker route to work or home.
About 40 feet of the approach on the bridge’s south side was wiped out, making the bridge unusable. It also added about 40 minutes for Stantonites going south of town.
M.E. Collins Contracting of Wahoo was the contractor for repairing the bridge and the riverbank after floodwaters in the Elkhorn River washed out the south approach. Work began in mid-June.
More than $8 million in Competitive Highway Bridge Program grant funding went toward Nebraska’s Norfolk Northeast Bridges Project — which includes Highway 57.
In addition to Highway 57, the state is using the funds to replace seven bridges, each more than 60 years old, on two other rural state highways — Highway 81 and Highway 116 — both in Northeast Nebraska.