Penny Roth describes her new book as a “fun, cute and honest book about friendship, faith and feelings.”
“Chickenfriend is a down-home friendship story brought to you straight from the chicken coop,” Roth said. “Josi loves her animals unconditionally, but one of them is such a quirky kind of special. So special that his name proclaims it — Chickenfriend.
“However, when new chickens arrive on the farm things get a little clucky. Chickenfriend’s feathers are so ruffled he does the worst thing a friend can do. He learns about the uncomfortable feeling of jealousy and how to handle it,” she said.
Roth, who lives near Spencer, teaches kindergarten at Boyd County School in Butte. She wrote the book, she said, because she is always looking for books that help teach young children social skills.
“Teaching social skills and emotional literacy in the classroom builds vocabulary and language. I see the most benefit when children learn to handle everyday situations in a healthy way. It is easier for children to see and hear about a character in a story with the same problem they might be experiencing. Kids feel like it is OK to talk about their problem if it happened to ... a chicken.”
Roth and her husband, Ronnie, have three children.
The book, published by Electric Moon Publishing, is available on Roth’s website, www.pennysroth.com, at the Grow Nebraska store or online at grownebraska.org.