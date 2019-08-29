A group of business, civic and educational leaders are looking to grow and innovate Nebraska’s economy, and some of them came to Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon to share a plan to accomplish that objective.
Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, and Jim Smith, former state senator and director of Blueprint Nebraska, gave a presentation at the Norfolk Public Library to about 25 business and civic leaders from around the region.
Blueprint Nebraska is a nonprofit originally envisioned by Gov. Pete Ricketts and outgoing University of Nebraska president Hank Bounds. It is run by a committee of business leaders that is seeking to grow and develop the economy and quality of life of the state.
The group recently released a plan that highlighted several areas where businesses, local communities and the state should focus on in order to make Nebraska a desirable place to live with a modern, competitive economy.
The plan centers on what Blueprint Nebraska called the state’s most important assets: people, land and location.
Smith said Midwestern people are highly regarded for their work ethic, the land is among the most fertile in the country for agriculture and the location of being in the center of the country can work to its economic advantage.
One of the key goals Blueprint Nebraska outlined is to retain and attract young people, between the ages of 18 to 34.
“There’s too many people who look like me,” Slone, who is 62, said. “It’s ultimately going to be the 18 to 34-year-olds who are the solution.”
Another important goal Blueprint Nebraska outlined is increasing research and the technological capabilities of Nebraska businesses. Smith said industries that seek to innovate will be able to increase their productivity and also pay their workers more.
According to Blueprint Nebraska, Nebraska ranks among the bottom in the country in entrepreneurship and start-ups, which Smith said hinders innovation.
And the boost in technology doesn’t need to come from big tech companies like Apple, Slone said. Among the biggest industries advancing technologically are agriculture, manufacturing and transportation, which are key industries in the state.
And the growth would not just be centered on Lincoln and Omaha.
“These jobs, when you’re talking ag, manufacturing and transportation, are in the smaller communities we grew up in,” Slone said. “These will be technology jobs that are going to be filled by 18 to 34-year-olds.
To help increase innovation and bring new people to the state, it will require a lot of steps and investment, Smith said.
Smith gave an outline of 15 initiatives centered around Nebraska businesses, government and local communities to accomplish by 2030. He said out of all of them, two were among the most essential: rejuvenating small communities and increasing high-speed internet connections in rural areas.
“There are gaps across the state with broadband coverage,” Smith said. “And you can’t bring innovation and productivity without it.”
When it comes to revitalizing communities, Smith said younger people are increasingly looking to live in places that have more offerings of entertainment, arts and vibrant, livable spaces.
“We need to make spaces that people want to be in,” Smith said. “All communities should have access to amenities that will attract the people they want to attract.”
The initiatives proposed by Blueprint Nebraska were generated by more than a year of research and gathering opinions of people across the state.
Slone said groups like Blueprint Nebraska are essential to the state’s future.
“There has been no long-term economic strategy, never something out there that has said, this is a 20, 30-year strategy,” Slone said. “The states that are growing the fastest and attracting young people are states that have an economic plan.”
Slone also discussed some of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce’s legislative goals, and how many of their key issues, such as tax reform, prison overcrowding and school funding formulas, went unresolved.
Slone said that while the unicameral system allows a lot of good legislation to pass, it also makes finding solutions to controversial issues difficult. Adding to that difficulty is a competitive nature between people of different regions, cities and business interests throughout the state.
“There are huge industry and geographic and institutional differences in this state with very powerful players,” Slone said.
And difference is not just a rural versus urban divide. Slone said that as a Gering native, his community was competitive against Scottsbluff and other towns in the panhandle.
But Blueprint Nebraska is meant to look past all the differences and create a unified vision for the entire state to change how it looks at business and attracting new people to the state.
“We’re all taking our parochial hats off and asking, what’s best for Nebraska?” Slone said. “This is the only shot we have to do the big things, to keep our communities strong. To do that, we have to do some big things.”