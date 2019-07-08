“There is no intro, we’re just going to light it up.”
Don Wisnieski provided that brief introduction over the radio during the 44th annual Big Bang Boom fireworks show finale on Saturday, following the traditional introduction of sponsors.
With new products and a different type of introduction, this year’s show did not disappoint.
“It was an absolute picture perfect day for an event like this,” Wisnieski said. “I think our timing was just great.”
This year’s Boomfest hosted more than 30,000 people, which is the biggest crowd that the event has ever seen, Wisnieski said.
“We had a great crowd and a great response from people, which was great to hear,” he said.
As the fireworks shot off, many shouts of joy could be heard from the onlookers.
This event draws people from all over the area and even farther away.
Steve Beckner of Washington, D.C., was in Norfolk visiting family and had the chance to watch the show.
“It was a spectacular display, even compared to shows in our nation’s capital. It was very impressive,” he said. “The weather was just perfect.”
This is not his first time watching Big Bang Boom, as he has had the chance a couple years prior. Beckner also brought his son, Nabil, to enjoy the fireworks.
“He doesn’t remember the show from the last time we were in Norfolk,” Beckner said. “After tonight, he’s sure to remember it.”
Another person who enjoyed Boomfest was DJ McKellips of Norfolk, who has attended the show for 10 years. He shared his gratitude for the community to host this large-scale event.
“There is nothing more American than blowing things up to celebrate freedom,” he said. “I love that our town can come together to put on a great show doing exactly that.”
While the crowd sat back and watched the show, Wisnieski was making sure that everything ran smoothly.
“We are so nervous going into the start of the show,” he said. “All the equipment has to be talking to each other. As the first shell goes off, there’s always a little relief.”
Wisnieski said he is pleased with how the show went and happy that people enjoyed themselves.
“When the last shell goes off, you are on a tremendous high that you just put a safe and successful show for 30,000 plus people and it’s a feeling like no other,” he said.
Looking forward, the planning committee is already thinking about next year’s Boomfest and preparing for another successful year.
“Planning will start right now,” he said.