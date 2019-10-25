A brief regular meeting Thursday of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District included the passage of several motions by board members.
One motion generated questions from board members to NRD project manager Curt Becker, who explained a bid and testing process.
The issue was in relation to the Willow Creek Dam artesian pressure study. The board had previously instructed staff to get bids to test the pump for the existing high capacity well near the dam.
At Thursday’s meeting, Becker told board members that three companies had submitted bids — Buchanan Well of Osmond, Dietz Well of Norfolk and Sargent Irrigation Company of Neligh.
Buchanan Well submitted the low bid of $2,840 for 24 hours of pumping and $4,020 for 72 hours.
Becker said the testing process will include pumping and taking measurements a few times a day. Once the piezometer — an instrument used to measure water level change — levels no longer decline, pumping will stop.
“We are going to put transducers in one of the piezometers to record things at a pretty frequent rate,” Becker said.
The pump tests will help determine if pressure relievers are needed due to the high pressure artesian wells.
Becker said Buchanan Well will supply the power unit, fuel and discharge piping to the lake.
The motion to accept the Buchanan Well bid passed with all board members voting in the affirmative.
Another motion, to set camping fees at the Lower Elkhorn NRD recreation areas at $25 per pad and $10 per tent effective Jan. 1, 2020, also passed with all board members approving.
General manager Mike Sousek said the fees are in following with the state’s lead and are right where other recreation fees are currently set.
A follow-up motion was also made to a September agenda item that instructed certified letters to be sent to farmers who have failed to comply with providing Phase 2 and 3 reports from the 2018 growing season to the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
Brian Bruckner, NRD assistant general manager, told the board that of the five operators who had received a letter, only one had complied and submitted all reports.
“The next step is to make a motion to authorize staff to issue cease and desist orders to the remaining four operators,” Bruckner said.
The orders would require the producers to comply or risk a “ding” on their record that could affect their operations, including irrigation and applying fertilizer.
Board member Dave Kathol asked Bruckner if the producers were to comply, would they still face penalties?
“If they comply, problem solved,” Bruckner said.
All board members voted to approve the motion to send out the cease and desist orders.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District board of directors met Thursday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
Board members present: Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Mark Hall, Chad Korth, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Scott McHenry, Joel Hansen, Kurt Janke, Robert Huntley, Dave Kathol, Scott Clausen and Aaron Zimmerman.
Board members absent: Dennis Schultz.
Meeting lasted: 53 minutes.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, members of the public and two media representatives.
ACTION ITEMS
The board approved the minutes of the Sept. 26 board meeting.
The board approved the income and expenses for the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
The board approved the income and expenses for the Logan East Rural Water System.
The board approved the income and expenses for the Wau-Col Regional Water System.
The board approved the minutes of the Logan East Rural Water System advisory committee.
The board approved a motion to set camping fees at Lower Elkhorn NRD recreation areas at $25 per pad and $10 per tent, effective January 1, 2020.
The board approved a motion to instruct staff to work with Buchanan Well Company to conduct a pump test on the high capacity well located south of the Willow Creek Dam.
The board approved a motion to instruct staff to develop a contract with Rutjens Construction to repair the pedestrian trail between Willow Creek State Recreation Area and the City of Pierce for $17,675 and to authorize the general manager to sign the contract.
The board approved a motion to send cease and desist orders to operators who have failed to comply with failed to comply with providing Phase 2 and 3 reports from the 2018 growing season to the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
The board approved a motion to instruct staff to contract with Derek Becker of Norfolk for meter maintenance on mechanical meters in Pierce County and to authorize the general manager to sign the contracts.
OTHER ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Monthly reports were given, including Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Natural Resources Conservation Service, RC&D and Bazile Groundwater Management Area Project, as well as an administrative report and reports on income and expenses — and a conservation cost-share update — from the finance subcommittee.