Calling all live music fans: You can boogie it up for a good cause in Howells — all while listening to world-class blues musicians perform.
The second annual Beneficial Blues Fest is coming up Sunday, Aug. 4, at the historic Howells Ballroom. Food will be available from Smoke on Arrival, and the event will be outside, weather permitting.
The event will feature Mick Kolassa and the Taylor Made Blues Band from Taylor, Mississippi, as well as the Blues Beatles from Brazil.
Event organizer Bob Morrison said the musicians are sure to put on a show anyone can enjoy. This is the event’s second year, and he started it because he wanted a way to share his love of the blues and offer another scholarship for graduating Howells-Dodge Consolidated Public School seniors, too.
“I’ve always loved blues music. I live in Blair now, and the Omaha Blues Society is huge and I’ve been active in that,” he said. “I grew up in Howells, my parents were both teachers. … I just always wanted to start a scholarship there.”
The stipulation for the scholarship is that students perform community service, helping out at various area events like a fish fry, ribfest and BBQ & Brews, Morrison said.
Last year’s festival featured harmonica player Brandon Santini, and each student received about $80, accruing more than 100 hours of community service altogether. The event was positively received and is gaining momentum this year, Morrison said, with interest from people in Lincoln, Omaha, Columbus and other areas.
“Last year we threw it together in two months and had 280 people,” he said. “I truly believe we’ll have 800 too 1,000 (attending) this year.”
The number of participating seniors in this year’s event is yet to be determined, but there are about 25 students in the Howells-Dodge senior class of 2020, Morrison said.
This event is an apt representation of Howells, said Howells Village Clerk Dawn Gall.
“One of the foremost things is (Howells) is a very community-oriented place to live,” she said. “Everyone is thoroughly concerned about the people in the area, always offering a helping hand.”
It’s also become a “very proactive and very involved” community, Gall said, with younger families moving back to the area and buying homes.
“I just really get a feel that we’re up and going, not going to just sit back and let things kinda go by the wayside,” she said.
BEING ABLE to put on an event in the Howells Ballroom is not lost on Morrison. The venue is a landmark rooted in community history — it was nationally recognized in the early 1900s as one of the best dance halls, according to the Howells community website.
And it’ll be the site for some world-class talent at this year’s blues fest.
Kolassa is a lifelong musician, “hard-core blues fan” and former member of the national board of directors of the Blues Foundation. He is joined by David Dunavent, Seth Hill and George Mumford (or Lucy Kate Piper) in the Taylor Made Blues Band, a quartet that “delivers rock solid blues in a show that keeps audiences coming back,” according to the band’s website.
“Playing a combination of Mick’s original songs, cherished blues classics and some surprising blues ‘uncovers’ of songs not traditionally thought of as blues, the Taylor Made Blues Band keeps audiences enthralled by fitting the set to the fans to assure their enjoyment of the show,” the website said.
The other featured band is Blues Beatles, a band comprising members Marcos Viana, Flavio Naves, Lancaster Ferreira, Bruno Falcão and Fred Barley that started in 2013. The band puts its own bluesy flair on classic Beatles tunes, and members have a strong bond that shines through in their performances, according to their website.
“Most of the vocal melodies are kept in their original form but interpreted with Marcos Viana’s unique voice, in an unpretentious and heartfelt way,” the website bio said. “The arrangements combine blues and soul grooves that suit the vocals of the songs while adding a different feel to them. Instrumental solos and improvisation, typical elements of the blues, are an integral part of the Blues Beatles style.”
Morrison said the event keeps improving and snowballing, with guitarist Igor Prado joining the Blues Beatles.
“Igor Prado (is) considered one of the best blues guitarists in the world,” he said. “Somehow I keep lucking out.”