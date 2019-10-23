Through guidance and encouragement from Battle Creek High School business teacher Seth Montag and a group of his students “found their genius.”
The school was in the spotlight Wednesday for its participation in the Find Your Genius challenge, a statewide platform that has impacted 11 high schools across the state. Montag won the teacher award for engaging his students, and a team of Battle Creek students, Kolby Heller and Slate Kraft, won the challenge award. The accolades came with $500 and $800 cash prizes, respectively.
The Find Your Genius seven-day challenge gave students the option of three different assignments: pitching a new invention that addresses an issue young people face, designing an innovation incubator space or deconstructing and reconstructing any item. Teams earned points for an original idea and also through participation.
Montag said he was interested in getting his students involved because it related to some of his coursework.
“I thought it was a great opportunity for our students,” he said. “… Some of the things they’re doing here aligned with what I’m teaching so I kind of saw this opportunity, this is great.”
He said it provided something a little out of the ordinary for his students, and they dug in deeper once they saw the leader board showing other schools’ progress.
“It was a little bit of a challenge, something different. … They took it by storm and competed hard,” he said.
Heller and Kraft went with the “invent” challenge and pitched an app that would shut down a user’s smartphone or block apps after spending too much time on the device. A user could regain access by doing a physical activity or paying a small fee.
“I don’t know anyone who doesn’t have a phone nowadays who isn’t on it all the time,” Kraft said. “That was kind of an issue we saw that we could kind of maybe prevent a little bit.”
Heller said he got into the challenge because of Montag’s class.
“It was a great opportunity, a lot of fun,” Heller said. “... Montag had a requirement for the class and if it wouldn’t have been for that, I might have not done it. I’m glad I did.”
Kraft said his involvement with the challenge was last-minute, but it turned out to be a worthwhile experience.
“I remember I was at school when Kolby texted me about it. I thought, ‘Ah, probably not, what’s gonna happen,’ and then I was like, ‘Yeah I’ll do it,’ ” he said. “He did a lot of the work; I helped. We had a great idea and went with it.”
Symphony Workforce CEO Todd Smith said he wanted to engage and highlight rural areas of the state with the challenge.
“Let’s go find talent around the state that people don’t get to see all the time,” he said.
Teams from Westside High School in Omaha and a home school team from Fremont were named winners in other categories.
There will be another Find Your Genius Challenge starting Dec. 4, which Kraft and Heller said they would be participating in.