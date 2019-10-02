BARTLETT — This Sandhills town of just over 100 people doubled in size Tuesday afternoon. They came from hither and yon to say hello and thanks to the man who is perhaps the most famous person to ever call Bartlett — or Wheeler County — home.
Many of them crowded into the courtroom in the courthouse before being moved to the high school gym so everyone could hear what Herb Mignery had to say and get a look at the six new bronze sculptures he’s donating to the community’s bronze garden. The event was meant to be in the garden, but rain forced it to be moved inside.
When he walked into the room, the audience rose to its feet to welcome the renowned artist who grew up on a sprawling ranch just east of town. There, he not only roped cattle but studied the way the horse, the cow and the cowboy moved, images that he later translated into details that give his sculptures motion, he said.
In school, he drew cartoons to entertain himself and to “get along with other kids,” he said.
Years later, he utilized those cartooning skills to create the cowboy characters that today decorate cards, calendars and coffee mugs and fill the pages of several books. Each drawing contains his signature set of eyes and the bandage that became his trademark.
“I do a lot of detail,” he said. “But I don’t like anything that’s perfect.”
The 81-year-old credits his parents and his Wheeler County teachers for encouraging him to pursue his passion.
He graduated from high school in 1955, worked as an illustrator in the Army and in private business before trying his hand at sculpting.
He opened his studio in 1973.
“We sold small pieces, then started doing larger pieces. Neither one of us thought about failing,” he said, referring to his wife, Sherry, who is from the Elgin-Clearwater area.
Today, his work is displayed in small towns — such as Bartlett and Bancroft, which features a bronze he made of John Neihardt — and in palaces, such as the one in Monaco, where a bronze made by Mignery of the prince with President Theodore Roosevelt is on display.
The artist, who lives in Loveland, Colo., donated his first bronze to the town of Bartlett in 2002. The life-sized sculpture of a cowboy on his horse sits on the lawn of the courthouse and museum. It is now surrounded by 31 smaller sculptures depicting people and animals that once populated the Great Plains.
Mignery’s latest gift brings the total to 38. The new sculptures, which have not been placed in the garden yet, include a woman collecting buffalo chips; a portly, cigar-smoking man; a man lighting street lamps; a shepherd and his dogs; a gun-toting cowboy and a woman holding her child up to a preacher on horseback for a blessing.
While some people living around Bartlett claim to recognize faces they know in his work, Mignery said he tries not to do that.
“Artists sculpt what they know,” he said. “I’ll start to see someone I remember ... but I try to avoid getting close to anyone’s features. But it does happen.”
Questions about who was who in certain sculptures came from the audience.
Mignery just shrugged.
“I have a real affection for my friends,” he said. “I have them in my mind a lot.”