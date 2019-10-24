Dr. Leah Barrett was unanimously appointed as the ninth president of Northeast Community College by the board of governors at a special meeting Wednesday. She will begin her presidency on Jan. 1, 2020.
At a press conference following the meeting, Chairman Steve Anderson said she has served the colleges she has worked at well, with involvement in key areas of student affairs.
“Dr. Barrett is insightful, confident and has a true commitment for higher education, especially at the community college level,” he said. “We are supportive as she will begin leading the college in a direction that continues the great work you all do in meeting the needs of workforce and economic development opportunities in the region and, of course, student success and access.”
Barrett was most recently vice president for student affairs at the Northern Wyoming Community College District in Sheridan, Wyoming, where she oversees areas including financial aid, counseling services, academic advising, institutional research and TRIO student support services. She also served as the associate vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at The College at Brockport in New York for eight years and worked at various colleges across the country.
Anderson also welcomed Barrett to campus at the conference by presenting her with a Northeast-branded jacket on behalf of the college.
“She mentioned how impressed with everyone wearing gear at her first visit,” Anderson said before offering the jacket.
Barrett said she sees how proud people are of Northeast, and she looks forward to taking on the leadership role.
“There’s so much pride in this institution. You see it in hallways, in classrooms, in faculty photographs. The gear people wear in this community,” she said. “There’s pride in Northeast Community College. That’s the kind of institution I want to lead.”
Barrett shared her vision as she takes the helm as the college’s next leader, which will involve leading the 91-year-old institution and collaborating with area health care, businesses and education organizations to ensure the vitality of the region.
“What I share with you today is what I think is the foundation, the priorities for our institution, and that is based in my value system,” she said. “That surrounds the empowerment of faculty and staff and students. To listen and learn from each other and create a vision together of where we see Northeast Community College going for 2025 and beyond.”
Barrett will be moving to Northeast Nebraska over the coming months with her husband, Doug, and two sons, Sean and Finnian. She will begin working at the college during the spring faculty and staff in-service. A reception for Dr. Barrett is being planned in January.
Barrett said she’s looking forward to being a part of Northeast Nebraska.
“It’s an honor to lead and join this special place,” she said.