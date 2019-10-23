Dr. Leah Barrett has been chosen as the ninth president of Northeast Community College, according to the board of governors chairman Steve Anderson.
In an email to Northeast employees, Anderson said she has served the colleges she has worked at well, with involvement in key areas of student affairs.
“Dr. Barrett is insightful, confident and has a true commitment for higher education, especially at the community college level,” he said. “We are supportive as she will begin leading the college in a direction that continues the great work you all do in meeting the needs of workforce and economic development opportunities in the region, and, of course, student success and access.”
Barrett is currently vice president for student affairs at the Northern Wyoming Community College District in Sheridan, Wyoming, where she oversees areas including financial aid, counseling services, academic advising, institutional research and TRIO student support services. She also served as the associate vice president for enrollment management and student affairs at The College at Brockport in New York for eight years and worked at various colleges across the country.
Northeast will hold a special board meeting to approve Barrett’s appointment at 4 p.m. in the Lifelong Learning Center, with a news conference following immediately after.
Barrett will be moving to Northeast Nebraska over the coming months with her husband, Doug, and two sons Sean and Finnian. She will begin working at the college during the spring faculty and staff in-service. A reception for Dr. Barrett is being planned in January.