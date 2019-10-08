Nebraska farmers should watch out for power lines when harvesting their crops this fall.
The Nebraska Public Power District is reminding farmers to keep an eye out for power lines when they bring combines and other large equipment out to the fields.
NPPD’s Art Weise said it can be easy for farm workers to get their equipment stuck in a power line if they aren’t paying attention to their surroundings.
Last spring, a well drilling rig caused a small power outage when it became tangled in an overhead power line.
Harvest continues in earnest across the state before wintry weather hits, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending Sunday, there were 3.2 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 7% short, 78% adequate and 14% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 6% short, 83% adequate and 10% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn mature was 74%, behind 91% last year and a five-year average of 85%. Harvested was 12%, behind 22% last year and 17% average. Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 56% good and 17% excellent.
— Soybean dropping leaves was 86%, behind 95% last year and 93% average. Harvested was 14%, behind 35% last year and 30% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 21% fair, 62% good and 12% excellent.
— Winter wheat planted was 88%, near 85% last year and 85% average. Emerged was 41%, behind 56% last year and 60% average.
— Sorghum mature was 75%, behind 88% last year and 82% average. Harvested was 4%, behind 22% last year and 17% average. Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 16% fair, 66% good and 15% excellent.