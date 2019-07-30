Crops remain in mostly good condition, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending on July 28, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork.
Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 21% short, 73% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 15% short, 79% adequate and 6% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn silking was 70%, well behind 90% last year and the five-year average of 88%. Dough was 12%, behind 36% last year and 22% average. Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 60% good and 15% excellent.
— Soybean blooming was 66%, behind 86% last year and 83% average. Setting pods was 34%, well behind 49% last year and 43% average. Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 22% fair, 63% good and 11% excellent.
— Winter wheat harvested was 55%, well behind 88% and 89% average. Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 5% poor, 18% fair, 50% good and 24% excellent.
— Sorghum headed was 26%, well behind 51% last year and 38% average. Coloring was 1%, near 4% last year and 3% average. Sorghum condition rated 2% poor, 14% fair, 73% good and 11% excellent.
— Oats harvested was 49%, well behind 90% last year and 75% average. Oats condition rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 25% fair, 58% good and 11% excellent.