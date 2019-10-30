DR. MICHELE GILL, interim vice president of educational services at Northeast Community College, signs an agreement as part of a new seven-member Northeast Nebraska educational compact with goals that are designed to contribute to workforce and talent development while serving the educational needs of youth and lifelong learners. Also pictured are Tara Smydra, associate dean of agriculture, math and science at Northeast (to Gill’s left), Corinne Morris, dean of agriculture, math and science at Northeast and Dr. Michael Oltrogge, president of the Nebraska Indian Community College.