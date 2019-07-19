An enjoyable combination

Norfolk and area residents have come to appreciate and enjoy the Norfolk Rotary Club’s Music in the Park series of free concerts each summer at Skyview Park in Norfolk.
On Thursday night, there was even more to enjoy. That’s because the Norfolk Youth Leadership Council and the Rotarians jointly also showed an outdoor movie — Disney’s “Up.” Donations given at the movie were targeted for Norfolk’s new skate park.
Good crowds were present for both the concert and the movie, despite the hot, humid conditions.
MoSynth, a top 40 dance band, performed at the park, while a temporary movie screen was erected at the outdoor stage at Skyview Park to allow for the movie showing.