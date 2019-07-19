Two shoes, one night

BOTH A MOVIE and concert was held at Skyview Lake last night.

 Norfolk Daily News/Darin Epperly

Norfolk and area residents have come to appreciate and enjoy the Norfolk Rotary Club’s Music in the Park series of free concerts each summer at Skyview Park in Norfolk.

On Thursday night, there was even more to enjoy. That’s because the Norfolk Youth Leadership Council and the Rotarians jointly also showed an outdoor movie — Disney’s “Up.” Donations given at the movie were targeted for Norfolk’s new skate park.

Good crowds were present for both the concert and the movie, despite the hot, humid conditions.

MoSynth, a top 40 dance band, performed at the park, while a temporary movie screen was erected at the outdoor stage at Skyview Park to allow for the movie showing.

Tags

In other news

An enjoyable combination

An enjoyable combination

Norfolk and area residents have come to appreciate and enjoy the Norfolk Rotary Club’s Music in the Park series of free concerts each summer at Skyview Park in Norfolk.

Iran denies Trump claim that US destroyed Iranian drone

Iran denies Trump claim that US destroyed Iranian drone

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran on Friday denied President Donald Trump’s claim that a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone near the Persian Gulf in another escalation of tensions between the two countries less than a month after Trump nearly launched an airstrike.

Area appointments announced by Gov. Ricketts

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday he has made appointments, including several Northeast and North Central Nebraskans, to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.