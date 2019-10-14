Tom Osborne

Tom Osborne was the featured speaker at the first Fellowship of Christian Athletes Legacy Dinner in Norfolk on Sunday night at the DeVent Center.

 Courtesy photo

Tom Osborne was the featured speaker at the first Fellowship of Christian Athletes Legacy Dinner in Norfolk on Sunday night at the DeVent Center.

The former Nebraska football coach and athletic director shared about how FCA’s vision has expanded to coaches in addition to athletes, while also sharing stories from his coaching days. Osborne also founded the TeamMates mentoring program.

Nearly 500 people attended the event, which also featured testimonies from Lane McCallum, a Norfolk native who now kicks for Nebraska; Malia Shimabukuro, the lacrosse coach at Midland University in Fremont; and Dave Busskohl, a Norfolkan who has been a longtime FCA volunteer.

McCallum shared the impact that FCA has had in his life, starting after his junior year at Norfolk High School. Through FCA and his faith in God, when he kicks for Nebraska, he’s not worried about making or missing a kick. No matter how many people are in the stands or watching on television at home, McCallum said, he’s playing for God, “an audience of one.”

The FCA event helped raised funds in an effort to reach more coaches and athletes, with the vision of expanding its presence in Northeast Nebraska with an area director and staff members concentrating on specific regions.

Tags

In other news

‘An audience of one’

‘An audience of one’

Tom Osborne was the featured speaker at the first Fellowship of Christian Athletes Legacy Dinner in Norfolk on Sunday night at the DeVent Center.

New Orleans hotel collapse: Search on for a missing worker

New Orleans hotel collapse: Search on for a missing worker

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rescue crews on Sunday searched for a worker missing in the partial collapse of a New Orleans hotel that was under construction, their work proceeding cautiously amid fears about the stability of the structure, authorities said.

Winter coat drive

Raising Cane’s is collecting winter coats for the Norfolk Rescue Mission.