Tom Osborne was the featured speaker at the first Fellowship of Christian Athletes Legacy Dinner in Norfolk on Sunday night at the DeVent Center.
The former Nebraska football coach and athletic director shared about how FCA’s vision has expanded to coaches in addition to athletes, while also sharing stories from his coaching days. Osborne also founded the TeamMates mentoring program.
Nearly 500 people attended the event, which also featured testimonies from Lane McCallum, a Norfolk native who now kicks for Nebraska; Malia Shimabukuro, the lacrosse coach at Midland University in Fremont; and Dave Busskohl, a Norfolkan who has been a longtime FCA volunteer.
McCallum shared the impact that FCA has had in his life, starting after his junior year at Norfolk High School. Through FCA and his faith in God, when he kicks for Nebraska, he’s not worried about making or missing a kick. No matter how many people are in the stands or watching on television at home, McCallum said, he’s playing for God, “an audience of one.”
The FCA event helped raised funds in an effort to reach more coaches and athletes, with the vision of expanding its presence in Northeast Nebraska with an area director and staff members concentrating on specific regions.