More than 150 residents of Norfolk and surrounding areas joined the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease last Sunday.
Participants have raised more than $28,000 to fund Alzheimer's care, support and research programs thus far, with a goal of hitting $41,000 by Dec. 15.
“Our day together was filled with hope,” said Elizabeth Chentland, director of communication for the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Area businesses and families share a commitment to changing the course of this fatal disease. We know that Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in Nebraska and across the nation,” she said. “Together, we can accelerate research funds that will help scientists find ways to slow, prevent and eventually cure this disease.
“We encourage area families to help us reach our $41,000 event goal by contributing to their favorite walker or to the general fund for the Northeast Nebraska Walk to End Alzheimer’s at alz.org/walk.”
“Edward Jones Memory Keepers” was the top fundraising team, raising more than $2,500. The team participated as members of the national Edward Jones team.
Cyndi Rotter-Hansen was the top individual fundraiser, contributing more than $2,000. She walks to honor her mother, Shirley, who is living with the disease.
The event was supported by generous community sponsors, including Runza, WJAG, Norfolk Daily News, Norfolk Iron & Metal and Continental ContiTech, among others.
In Nebraska alone, there are more than 34,000 people living with the disease and 83,000 caregivers.
In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
Registration for next year’s Northeast Nebraska Walk to End Alzheimer’s will open in December. Sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.