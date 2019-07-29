Alleged shooter to move residence

MADISON — The 26-year-old Norfolk woman accused of shooting a passenger in her vehicle in February will no longer be staying with her parents.
In a bond review hearing in Madison County District Court on Monday morning, Jamie Rodriguez was given permission to move to an undisclosed location.
Rodriguez’s attorney, Korey Reiman, said his client had been harassed while at her parents' home, and she feared for her safety.
Rodriguez expressed that same fear during her last scheduled hearing that took place June 24. At that time, Rodriguez became quite emotional in front of Judge James Kube, saying that she feared for her safety.
She has pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and to use of a firearm to commit a felony — charges that each carry a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. The weapon charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, during which no good time can be accumulated.
The shooting incident this winter involved a 23-year-old victim who had been in Rodriguez’s vehicle prior to the pair attending a party. Rodriguez, who was driving, allegedly pulled a gun from her purse and shot the victim in the leg.
She later told a witness the victim had tried to sexually assault her, but the victim is not facing any charges in the case. Madison County Attorney Joe Smith has said there is nothing to indicate any wrongdoing on the part of the victim.
In court Monday, Reiman said there have been some plea negotiations with the county attorney’s office, but no agreement has been reached.
Reiman made a motion to continue the pretrial but to leave the original trial date — Sept. 9 at 9 a.m. — on the trial list.
Kube sustained the motion and continued the pretrial to Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.