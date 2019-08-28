Alcohol, tobacco inspections conducted

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol and tobacco inspections at businesses throughout the Troop B area of Northeast Nebraska last Saturday.
Alcohol inspections were held in Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties.
In total, 36 businesses were inspected. Four of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a noncompliance rate of 11 percent.
The businesses that failed the alcohol inspections were:
- Tavern 310 in Bancroft
- KB’s Mini Mart in Lyons
- Winner’s Grill in Tekamah
- Rush’s Liquor Store in West Point
Investigators also conducted tobacco inspections at 20 businesses throughout Northeast Nebraska. Two of the businesses sold tobacco to an underage person for a noncompliance rate of 10 percent.
The businesses that failed the tobacco inspections were:
- Hy-Vee in Columbus
- Gragert’s Grocery in Creighton
These inspections were made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Synar program and Health Community Initiatives.