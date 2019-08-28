Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol and tobacco inspections at businesses throughout the Troop B area of Northeast Nebraska last Saturday.

Alcohol inspections were held in Stanton, Cuming and Burt counties.

In total, 36 businesses were inspected. Four of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a noncompliance rate of 11 percent.

The businesses that failed the alcohol inspections were:

- Tavern 310 in Bancroft

- KB’s Mini Mart in Lyons

- Winner’s Grill in Tekamah

- Rush’s Liquor Store in West Point

Investigators also conducted tobacco inspections at 20 businesses throughout Northeast Nebraska. Two of the businesses sold tobacco to an underage person for a noncompliance rate of 10 percent.

The businesses that failed the tobacco inspections were:

- Hy-Vee in Columbus

- Gragert’s Grocery in Creighton

These inspections were made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Synar program and Health Community Initiatives.

Tags

In other news

Sick and dying workers demand help after cleaning coal ash

Sick and dying workers demand help after cleaning coal ash

KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority, long respected for providing good jobs and cheap electricity, is facing a growing backlash over its handling of a massive coal ash spill a decade ago, with potentially serious consequences for an industry often opposed to environmental r…

Alcohol, tobacco inspections conducted

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol and tobacco inspections at businesses throughout the Troop B area of Northeast Nebraska last Saturday.