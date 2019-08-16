LINCOLN — At the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the incident period in which disaster-caused damage may be covered. The presidential disaster declaration, issued March 21, originally covered the period from March 9 to April 1. With the extension, additional uninsured damage sustained through July 14 may now be eligible for FEMA assistance and U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans.
For those who have already registered with FEMA for disaster-related damage that occurred between March 9 and April 1, you may be eligible for additional assistance if you had additional uninsured damage through July 14. You do not need to reapply. Please submit an appeal letter to FEMA requesting reassessment.
Explain in writing the reason (s) for your appeal (i.e., you suffered additional, uninsured damage from April 1 to July 14).
An appeal must be filed in the form of a signed letter that includes the applicant’s full name, date of birth and current address; signature and the date; registration number (on every page); FEMA disaster declaration number — DR-4420 (on every page); a list of damage unmet needs and estimates from licensed contractors.
You must include a copy of your state-issued ID, have the letter notarized or include the signed statement, “I hereby declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.” If the person writing the appeal letter is not the applicant or a member of the applicant’s household, a statement must be included granting the writer authorization to act on their behalf.
To find a sample appeal letter, please go to https://nema.nebraska.gov/sites/nema.nebraska.gov/files/doc/appeal.pdf.
Appeal letters and supporting documentation can be uploaded quickly to your account on DisasterAssistance.gov, faxed to 800-827-8112 with the cover sheet provided with your FEMA determination letter. Letters also may be sent by mail to: FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055
Homeowners, renters, businesses and private nonprofits that have sustained new or additional uninsured or under-insured damages through July 14, can contact and apply for a Small Business Administration loan at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or by calling 800-659-2955. Email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA’s disaster assistance. The deadline to register is Sept. 13, 2019.
Homeowners, renters and businesses in Antelope, Boone, Boyd, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dawson, Dodge, Douglas, Hall, Holt, Howard, Knox, Madison, Nance, Nemaha, Pierce, Platte, Richardson, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Stanton, Thurston and Washington counties and the Santee Sioux Nation may be eligible for assistance.