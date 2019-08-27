Court action
WAKEFIELD (AP) — An accountant accused of stealing nearly $110,000 from a Wakefield church has taken a plea deal.

According to Dixon County District Court records, 46-year-old Michael Pommer of Wakefield is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 23. He pleaded no contest earlier this month to one count of theft. Prosecutors dismissed 14 counts in exchange.

Prosecutors said Pommer took the money from two bank accounts of Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield without church officials’ authorization. According to the records, the bank account transfers occurred from June 24, 2016, to Sept. 5 last year.

According to a court affidavit, Pommer has since reimbursed the church nearly $115,000.

