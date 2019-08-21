Owners/operators and their backgrounds: Jim and Deb Prange are the current owners. They purchased the business from Erin Schmidt in 2018. Jim worked in banking for more than 30 years, and Deb had a career in Healthcare for more than 30 years prior to purchasing Therapy Works of Nebraska.
Where is the business located? 2108 Taylor Ave., Suite 200, Norfolk
How would you describe your business to others? At Therapy Works of Nebraska, their mission is to provide quality therapy, empowering clients to maximize their potential and improve their life story. It provides both occupational and speech therapy to individuals of all ages, in a variety of settings. It provides contracted services to schools, home health agencies, hospitals, assisted living centers and nursing homes, plus its provides individual therapy at day care centers, day service centers for the developmentally disabled, and in its outpatient clinics located in Norfolk, Columbus, Omaha and Lincoln. Therapy Works accepts Medicare, Medicaid and all insurances.
When did the business open? The business first opened in Columbus in 2013. It has been servicing clients in Norfolk since 2014. It now has an outpatient clinic in Norfolk and recently celebrated its new membership to the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce.
Number employed: 29
Hours of Operation: Due to the variety of locations where patients are seen, hours are by appointment.
Why did you decide to open your business? Erin Schmidt originally opened the outpatient practice in Columbus due to the need she saw in both Columbus and Norfolk. Even with 29 employees now, there is still a shortage of therapists available in Northeast Nebraska.
What makes the business distinctive? “Having multiple therapists with varying backgrounds and career experiences provides a valuable internal resource,” Deb said. “Our therapists regularly collaborate with each other to talk through challenges, and often take a multi-disciplinary approach to finding the best comprehensive, yet individualized, treatment plan to ensure we are optimizing results. Our flexibility has also been a major key to our success. Not only do we have therapists with strengths in a variety of areas, but we will also see clients in a variety of environments to best meet their needs.”