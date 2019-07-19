Tags
- Wind
- Meteorology
- Building Industry
- Soil
- Storm
- Dust Devil
- Sod
- Gustav
- Earth
- Jewel
- Music
- Anatomy
- Warm
- Lock
- Song
- Deep
- Hate
- Electrotechnics
- Electronics
- Physics
- Volt
- Such
- Circuit Board
- Relationship
- Ohm
- Sim Card
- Pat On The Back
- Act
- Kindness
- Cheer Up
- Life
- Better
- Sign
- Attic
- Architecture
- Memory
- Saucer
- Mom
- Doll
- Grandma
- Tear
- Grandpa
- Eye
- Cot
- Lot
- Front Porch
- Twinkle
- Falling Star
- Dad
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Birth Certificate
- Family Tree
- Meyer
- Car
- Name
- Cumulus
- Leg
- Tobacco Shop
- Chest
- Back
- Cigar
- Sun
- Clothing
- Furniture
- Medicine
- Caring
- Bonnet
- Bing
- Clothes
- Farmer
- Agriculture
- Harvest
- Look Out
- Mull
- Silhouette
- October
- Land
- Turkey
- Food
- Gastronomy
- Thanksgiving
- Special
- Goody
- Smorgasbord
- Begging
- Fog
- Botany
- White
- December
- Frost
- Beard
- Landscape
- Trees
- Town
- Muskrat
- County
- Wood Duck
- Mound
- Stanton
- Rough
- Beauty
- Wink
- Kiss
- Warmth
- Platte River
- Take-off
- Aeronautics
- Muscle
- Airport
- Crane
- Flight
- Grounds
- April
- Mood
- Flower
- Blast
- Butterfly
- Sunshine
- Spring
- Soldier
- Military
- Battle Cry
- Men
- Sake
- Hat
- Woman
- Salute
- Finger
- Ring
- Bale
- Straw
- Jewelry
- Photo
In other news
It was a nice and warm October morning as three brothers left their farmhouse. The sky was clear and the wind was slight and cool. Their house sat high on a hill and a creek ran close by. The boys were heading north of their house and across an empty cattle pasture. Although no cattle were p…
Markella Hatziano is an evocative name from Athens, Greece most know from the stalls and balconies of populous, statuesque theatres and symphony halls around the world. She is a majestic character—long, ebony curls fall on palatial, olive-skinned shoulders, resembling the fresco of a Greek d…
Here's how to successfully submit your creative work for publication on The Literary Corner:
* Original poetry, prose and short fiction submissions are accepted. Short fiction submissions are limited to no more than 3,000 words.
* All submissions must be made as a Word document or pasted in the body of an email. Submissions must be emailed to literarycorner@norfolkdailynews.com. Hand-written submissions will not be accepted.
* All content must be suitable for readers for all ages. The Daily News reserves the right to not publish submissions that are deemed unsuitable.
* A writer is restricted to no more than one submission per month.
* Submissions must be original work and property of the author.
* A writer must include his or her name, address and telephone number.
* A person submitting someone else’s work for publication must include written permission from the author to do so.
* Submissions are restricted to residents of Northeast and North Central Nebraska or those who previously lived here or have a connection to the area.
* Questions? Email your questions to literarycorner@norfolkdailynews.com