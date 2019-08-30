TACO BELL TO RE-VAMP MENU

Taco Bell fans, we've got some sad news. The chain is saying goodbye to eight fan-favorite items. Here are the selections that will soon be gone:
Beefy Mini Quesadilla
Chips & Salsa
Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller
Double Decker Taco
Cool Ranch & Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos
Double Tostada
Power Menu Burrito
XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito
In a blog post, Taco Bell says the changes will happen on September 12 as it completely revamps its menu to make the ordering process easier. The combo options are being updated, so your trusty order will sound a little bit different, too.