TACO BELL TO RE-VAMP MENU

Taco Bell fans, we've got some sad news. The chain is saying goodbye to eight fan-favorite items. Here are the selections that will soon be gone:

Beefy Mini Quesadilla

Chips & Salsa

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

Double Decker Taco

Cool Ranch & Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos

Double Tostada

Power Menu Burrito

XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

In a blog post, Taco Bell says the changes will happen on September 12 as it completely revamps its menu to make the ordering process easier. The combo options are being updated, so your trusty order will sound a little bit different, too.

Shifting American Values for Millenials

Fox News spoke with college millennials from prestigious New York City universities about the shift from traditional American values and found out what values were important to them.

Farmers Almanac Winter Forecast

Farmers Almanac Winter Forecast

Enjoy the last days of summer, because a wild ride 'full of chills and thrills' is apparently in store for the United States this winter.

Car Lands on Teen--and Survives

A teen in Williamsburg, Virginia, was involved in a near-fatal car crash where the car landed on his body — and then his head. Juan Spence was on life support at MCV Hospital after having part of his skull removed due to swelling. Doctors gave Juan a 5% chance of living.