It is the fashionable superfood recommended by wellness gurus

..as a perfect way to start the day when it’s sprinkled on porridge. But scientists are warning that eating too much flaxseed could cause cyanide poisoning. Also known as linseed, it is rich in fiber, omega-3 fatty acids and micronutrients, and in the current trend is added to breakfast cereal or blended into smoothies. But the seeds also contain a naturally occurring compound called amygdalin, a type of cyanogenic glycoside that can produce cyanide gas as it degrades.

