Shifting American Values for Millenials

Fox News spoke with college millennials from prestigious New York City universities about the shift from traditional American values and found out what values were important to them.
Americans used to be taught to value hard work, family, religion and patriotism, but in the new age of social media and hyperawareness, young Americans are placing their values in other areas of life. The Wall Street Journal and NBC News recently conducted a survey rating the values among young people throughout the country.
When comparing the answers of young people 21 years ago to young people today, they found that back then patriotism, religion, hard work and family were among the top values — today, the only remaining constant is hard work.
According to the survey, 61 percent cited patriotism as very important to them today, which is down 9 percentage points from 1998. Fifty percent cited religion, down 12 points, and some 43 percent placed a high value on having children, down 16 points from 1998.
Millennials acknowledge the shift in religious values from the former generation to now — some cite the age of social media and the exchanging of information as the reason for the disconnect. The idea of marriage and having children is also a value that is scarce among millennials. With the national divorce rate being 2.9 per 1,000 population, according to official records, millennials feel that what was once a guaranteed route of life may not work for them.